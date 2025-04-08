Apple Blocks Downgrade from iOS 18.4 to iOS 18.3.2

Apple has stopped giving users the option to downgrade from iOS 18.4 to iOS 18.3.2. This change comes after the release of iOS 18.4 on March 31, which brought big security updates and new features to iPhones and iPads. The decision means users who have updated their devices to iOS 18.4 cannot revert to the earlier version.

iOS 18.4 is a big update that adds Apple Intelligence support in more languages, including Bangla and Tamil, and introduces Priority Notifications and Visual Intelligence for iPhone 15 Pro models. The update also includes fixes for multiple security vulnerabilities, such as exploits that could let apps access sensitive user data.

iOS 18.3.2, released on March 11, addressed a WebKit vulnerability that posed a security risk by letting malicious web content break the sandbox restrictions. Apple said this exploit had been used in targeted attacks.

Apple routinely stops signing older versions of iOS to ensure users benefit from the latest security patches and features. However, this policy can be inconvenient for those experiencing issues with newer updates, as they lose the option to go back to an earlier version of the software.

Currently, the only downgrade option available is from iOS 18.5 beta to iOS 18.4. Users are encouraged to keep their devices updated by going to Settings > General > Software Update to ensure they are protected against probable threats and have access to new features.