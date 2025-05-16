Apple Blocks Fortnite on iOS Again

Apple has blocked Epic Games’ latest attempt to relaunch Fortnite on iOS, halting the game’s availability not only in the U.S. App Store but also on Epic’s marketplace in the European Union. This move reignites the long-running feud between the two companies that began in 2020 when Epic added a direct payment system to bypass Apple’s in-app purchase fees. Apple responded by removing Fortnite and terminating Epic’s developer account—a decision upheld by U.S. courts as lawful.

Fortnite Offline on iOS Worldwide

Epic announced the latest block on X, stating:

“Apple has blocked our Fortnite submission so we cannot release to the US App Store or the Epic Games Store for iOS in the European Union. Now, sadly, Fortnite on iOS will be offline worldwide until Apple unblocks it.”

The company had previously submitted a new version of the game using both Apple’s in-app purchase system and Epic’s external payment option, in line with recent court rulings that require Apple to permit alternative payment links.

But Apple’s continued refusal to approve the submission, without a public explanation, means that Fortnite remains inaccessible on iPhones. It’s also unclear why the game has been pulled from Epic’s store in the EU, where it had been available through an alternative marketplace and AltStore PAL.

Delayed Reviews and Growing Scrutiny

Epic initially filed a version of Fortnite on May 10. After receiving no response from Apple for over 120 hours, despite its claim of reviewing 90% of submissions within 24 hours, Epic pulled the version and submitted a new build in time for a global content update. CEO Tim Sweeney criticized the delay on X, saying all platforms must release updates simultaneously.

The delay has drawn renewed criticism, especially given the continued presence of low-quality Fortnite knockoffs on the App Store. Developers, regulators, and players have pointed to these imitations—often riddled with ads—as proof of inconsistency in Apple’s review policies.

Legal Backdrop and Power Struggle

Apple is required by court order to allow developers to link to external payment systems, but it still has the contractual right to block apps from developers who violated its rules, like Epic Games.

In 2020, Apple removed Fortnite after Epic bypassed its in-app payment system to avoid the 30% commission. A federal court upheld Apple’s decision to terminate Epic’s developer account, but also ruled that Apple must permit links to outside payments. Apple is complying under protest and is appealing the ruling.

To work around the ban, Epic is using its Swedish subsidiary to resubmit Fortnite on iOS, but Apple has not approved the latest version. Epic CEO Tim Sweeney said the five-year legal fight, which cost the company over $1 billion in legal fees and lost revenue, was worth it to challenge what he calls Apple’s monopoly. “Freedom cannot be purchased at too dear a price,” he told Business Insider, framing the case as a fight for digital freedom rather than profit.

While Apple shows no signs of backing down, Sweeney believes the ruling benefits all developers by opening the door to fairer competition. Until Apple unblocks Fortnite, the game remains unavailable to iOS users worldwide.