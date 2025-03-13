Apple Blocks Rivals’ Access to Secret India Antitrust Data

Apple has secured a legal decision in India, preventing its opponents from accessing commercially sensitive information related to an ongoing antitrust investigation. The information in question was part of findings produced by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

The CCI’s investigation, completed last year, concluded that Apple exploited its dominant position in the market for app stores on its iOS operating system. The findings say this exploitation harmed app developers, users, and other payment processors. Apple disputes these findings, saying it is a small player in the Indian market, where Google’s Android operating system is dominant.

The dispute stems from a 2022 study by the Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF), an industry body representing Indian digital startups. The ADIF study examined the app store policies of large technology companies, including Apple and Google, and their impact on Indian developers and users. Issues raised include the high commission fees charged by app stores and the lack of alternative payment systems for developers. The ADIF study says these policies force unfavorable terms on developers.

The CCI investigation comes after similar concerns raised by regulators in other countries. Apple is currently under investigation by regulators in the United States, Europe, Japan, and Australia, in addition to India. Google is also facing antitrust proceedings in various regions, including the United States, Europe, and India.

The CCI’s senior members have yet to review the investigation findings and issue a final ruling. Probable outcomes include fines and mandated changes to Apple’s business practices if the company is found to have acted improperly.

