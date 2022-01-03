Apple Offering US$180,000 Bonuses to Keep Top Talent, Big Prodct Releases Set For 2022

Apple is offering some of its top engineers bonuses of up to US$180,000 to not leave the company for Meta, Bloomberg News’ Mark Gurman reported. The Facebook-parent company is said to have tried to tempt talent with both larger salaries and more work-from-home flexibility.

Apple Offering US$180,000 Bonuses to Keep Top Engineers From Leaving For Meta

The bonuses are said to be in the form of restricted stock units. They have been offered to 10-20% of Apple’s hardware and silicon engineers. The valuations range from between close to US$50,000 to US$180,000. The stock will be issued this month and, significantly, vests 25% annually for four years after they are issued, i.e. to get the whole bonus engineers need to stay at Apple for four years. The move is clearly designed to keep people in Cupertino and comes on top engineers’ usual base salary, stock grants, and cash bonuses.

Big Product Releases Set For 2022

Elsewhere in his latest On Power newsletter, Mr. Gurman tells Apple fans they can look forward to some significant product releases in 2022. This included powerful new Macs built on the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, including a Mac Pro with 40 CPU cores and 128 graphics cores, a new Mac mini, and an iMac Pro with a larger screen than the current model. There is also set to be a big MacBook Air redesign.

This could also be the year where see Apple’s first VR offering. Given previous delays, I’ll wait until that’s shipped before believing it!

On the iPhone front, there is set to be a 5G iPhone SE as well as the expected iPhone 14 range. Apple Watch users can look forward to a new SE and the long-discussed rugged version, as well as the Series 8.