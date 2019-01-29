Apple Plans to Break Down the Cable Bundle

Tim Cook made interesting comments during the Q1 2019 earnings report. He talked about Apple’s role in the breakdown of the traditional cable bundle.

TV Services

Apple is making strides in the streaming video service. The company’s video platform is rumored to launch in April, and AirPlay 2 has been expanded to third-party TVs, which Mr. Cook said will improve the experience for Apple customers:

We’re going to participate in that in a variety of ways. One of those is through Apple TV, you’re well familiar with that product. The second way is AirPlay 2, which we have support on a number of third-party TVs. We’re excited about that, it makes the experience in the living room even better.

Another area of interest for Apple is selling video subscriptions to third-party services through the TV app. This will surely disrupt the already-dying cable television market.

