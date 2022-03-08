Apple Brings MLB for TV+ Subscribers

While subscribers to Apple TV+ are familiar with the plethora of shows and movies available, more content is coming their way. During the announcement on March 8th, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that the MLB will be coming to Apple TV+, though “Friday Night Baseball.” Subscribers to the service will get a doubleheader with live pre- and post-game shows when the MLB returns March 31st.

In addition to two weekly games, subscribers will also receive “MLB Big Inning,” a live show that will air weeknights during the regular season. The show will cover highlights and look-ins at particular events from Major League Baseball. Those that have Apple TV+ in the U.S. and Canada will also have access to a 24-hour live stream. This stream will feature “game replays, news and analysis, highlights, classic games, and more.” Steaming of original MLB content will also be available.

Apple’s vice president Peter Stern states, “Just like all baseball fans, we can’t wait for the season to open. Baseball has a special place in the heart of so many Apple customers — not just in the United States but in many countries around the world. We’re proud to make Apple TV+ the home for great baseball moments throughout the season.”

Apple TV Subscription

Apple also announced that Apple TV+ will be available without a subscription for a limited time. Though this time limit was not specified, those that receive the service will be able to watch MLB games free from local broadcast restrictions on a variety of Mac products from the Apple TV app. The app is available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4k and HD, and through tv.apple.com. Apple TV is also available through select smart TVs, gaming consoles and cable set-top boxes.

