Apple Brings Proximity Pairing to Regular Macs

Apple is adding proximity pairing setup to the Mac with the upcoming macOS 15.4 update. This has been available to iPhone and iPad users since iOS 11. What is it? Proximity pairing lets users transfer data and settings between devices by placing them close together. On the Mac, users will scan a pairing code on the Mac screen using an iOS device. This will import settings like Apple Account login from an iPhone or iPad.

Currently, proximity pairing on macOS is only for Macs managed through Mobile Device Management (MDM) solutions such as Apple School Manager or Apple Business Manager. Regular users must manually input their Apple Account details or restore settings via Thunderbolt, as reported by 9to5Mac. The new implementation will make proximity pairing available to all users with macOS 15.4, set to release in April alongside iOS 18.4.

macOS 15.4 also introduces a redesigned Mail app that first appeared on iPhones with iOS 18.2. The updated Mail app automatically categorizes inboxes into sections like Primary, Transactions, Updates, and Promotions, which also has been on Gmail for some time now.

