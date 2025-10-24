Apple brings ‘Video in the car’ to CarPlay with iOS 26, pending automaker support

Apple has finally changed its long-standing rule against video playback in CarPlay. Starting with iOS 26, you can now stream videos to your car’s display through AirPlay, only when the vehicle is parked. It’s the first time Apple has officially allowed such a feature since CarPlay launched a decade ago.

According to Apple’s developer website, the feature is listed under “Video in the car.” It lets you play content from your iPhone directly on the CarPlay screen while stationary. Apple says developers can integrate this capability through AirPlay video.

But the crucial part lies with automakers, who decide whether their vehicles will allow it. Apple directs car manufacturers and developers interested in using this feature to its Made for iPhone (MFi) program.

Automakers decide if you’ll get it

This new feature won’t roll out to every car immediately. Apple only provides the framework; automakers must enable support on their side. That means whether your car will show videos depends entirely on the manufacturer’s approval. At the moment, no automaker has confirmed plans to enable the function.

Earlier this year, a third-party app briefly managed to bring a CarPlay web browser with video playback through the App Store. Apple later removed it, likely because it bypassed official guidelines. Now, Apple’s own rule change makes video playback technically possible but only within approved limits.

More upgrades coming to CarPlay

CarPlay in iOS 26 also brings a refreshed design with redesigned icons, widget support, and improvements to apps like Music and Messages. These updates aim to make the interface look cleaner and more modern while maintaining simplicity.

For now, video playback on CarPlay exists mostly on paper. Until automakers flip the switch, your car’s display will remain focused on navigation, calls, and music, not Netflix.