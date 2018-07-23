Apple Business Chat Expands to More Services

Apple Business Chat, which the company unveiled with iOS 11.3, is expanding to 10 new partners and five new platforms.

Business Chat lets customers connect to a business’s customer support directly through iMessage. Since iMessages are end-to-end encrypted, you can chat with businesses without having your messages be used for advertising purposes. The new partners are:

customers can chat with a gift concierge about a product or service, or ask any other questions they might have. American Express is kicking off a pilot program for card members to get account information such as their balance, payment due dates, points balance, as well as ask for a card replacement, dispute a charge, get information about their card benefits, and more.

Additionally, five technology platforms that will support Apple Business Chat include Cisco, eGain, Kipsu, Lithium, and Quiq. Businesses can use these platforms to handle communication with customers.

