Apple Buys Documentary ‘Boys State’ for $12 Million

Apple and A24 has purchased the rights to Boys State, a documentary from Sundance Festival about the “health of American democracy” (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Boys State

Directed by Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine, Boys State tells the story of an experiment: One thousand 17-year-old boys from Texas create a representative democracy from scratch. It premiered on Friday at the Library Center Theatre in Park City and received standing ovations and positive reviews.

High-minded ideals collide with low-down dirty tricks as four boys of diverse backgrounds and political views navigate the challenges of organizing political parties, shaping consensus and campaigning for the highest office at Texas Boys State — governor.

One of the executive producers was Laurene Powell Jobs, along with Nicole Stott, Jonathan Silberberg, and Davis Guggenheim, of Concordia Studio.

