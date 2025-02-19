Apple C1 Is Here, Its First In-House Cellular Modem

Apple has introduced its first in-house cellular modem, called the C1, marking a big step in the company’s efforts to reduce reliance on external suppliers. The C1 modem is designed specifically for iPhones and replaces the Qualcomm chips previously used for 5G connectivity.

Apple says the C1 modem is the most energy-efficient modem ever used in an iPhone, which could improve battery life. It is built to give reliable and fast 5G connectivity and works closely with Apple’s A18 chip and iOS 18’s new power management system to enhance overall performance.

The C1 modem will first appear in the iPhone 16e, Apple’s latest entry-level model that follows the iPhone SE line. Pre-orders for the iPhone 16e begin on February 21, 2025, with general availability starting February 28, 2025.

This development shows Apple’s effort to reduce its dependence on Qualcomm for key components. By using its own modem, Apple hopes to cut costs associated with licensing third-party technology and gain better control over how the modem performs alongside other iPhone components.

For now, the C1 modem is limited to the iPhone 16e. This could mean Apple is using this model as a testing ground for the C1 before adding it to more devices in its lineup.

