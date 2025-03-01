Apple C1 Modem Tests Show 25% Improved Efficiency

Apple’s iPhone 16e is the first device to use the company’s custom-designed C1 modem, and initial reviews have assessed its performance. The testing compared the C1 modem against Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X71 modem, which is used in the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max.

Reviewers from publications such as The Verge and Tom’s Guide reported minimal perceptible differences between the C1 and X71 modems during everyday use. Speed tests conducted in various locations, including suburban and urban areas, produced mixed results. In some instances, the iPhone 16e exhibited faster 5G download speeds, and in others, the iPhone 16 models with the Qualcomm modem performed better.

Independent testing, including video reviews from channels like Andru Edwards and Dave2D, also compared download and upload speeds. These tests also showed variable results depending on location and network. A lab-based test by the Chinese channel Geekerwan tested various smartphones with an artificial 5G network, and the iPhone 16e demonstrated comparable 5G speeds and reliability to other devices.

Apple reports that the C1 modem has increased power efficiency. Testing by Geekerwan measured the average power draw of the iPhone 16e at 0.67W, compared to 0.88W for the iPhone 16, supporting Apple’s claim of a 25% improvement.

The C1 modem does not support mmWave 5G in the United States. This means that iPhone 16e users in the U.S. will not have access to the fastest 5G speeds available in areas with mmWave infrastructure.

