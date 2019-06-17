Apple Camp Applications Now Open

Applications for Apple Camp opened Monday. It is available to children aged between 8-years-old and 12-years-old in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

Kids Learn Coding and Design

The camp gives children opportunities to learn skills such as coding and design. It is made up of three sessions at local Apple Stores. Based on the Today at Apple format, each session lasts 90 minutes. A sneak preview via the Singapore website revealed some of the sessions:

Creating Your Own Song with GarageBand

Designing Your Dream Park with iPad

Coding Fundamentals and Programming Robots

Directing Your Own Movie with Clips and iMovie

You can apply via the Today at Apple website.