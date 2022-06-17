Apple Camp Celebrates 20th Year, Returns to In-Person Sessions

Apple is inviting families to create and learn at global Apple Camp sessions. This free program from Cupertino will return to Apple Store locations weekly beginning June 20. The new sessions feature all-new programming celebrating planet Earth.

Apple Camp Returns for In-Person Sessions

Celebrating its 20th year, the free Apple Camp is a popular program for children and families and will be returning to Apple Stores around the globe. Weekly sessions will begin June 20 and will occur weekly until August 31. This year, the program is also celebrating its return to being in-person with a two-hour format geared toward families.

Participants allows parents and guardians to create their own characters and worlds through the medium of digital comic books. Naturally, the theme will focus on protecting and celebrating the planet.

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior Vice President of Retail + People stated, “We can’t wait for campers and their families to ignite their imaginations as they learn from our team members and each other during Apple Camp,” He added, “This special program has provided a space for connection and learning in our stores around the world for the past 20 years, and we’re thrilled to be hosting these experiences again.”

The Apple Creative Pros will lead a new camp activity this year, Art Lab: Comic Book Adventure with Your Family. Focusing on the iPad, young campers and their families will dream up a story involving protecting the planet. Then, they will take their iPads outside to find inspiration in the world around them. Using the iPad Pro with Apple Pencil to take photos and draw their own visionary stories.

With kids ages 8 to 12 alongside their guardians, Apple Camp sessions take place in stores as well as outside. This gives participants a chance to learn from Apple experts, themselves and each other. For Apple Camp, devices will be provided.

Lastly, Apple is also providing a downloadable Camp Field Guide in addition to the in-store programming. For the iPad, this experience features 20 at-home activities with a focus on helping both kids and families find creativity and inspiration.

Families that wish to participate may enroll through the official webpage.