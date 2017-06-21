Apple Opens Registration for Apple Camp, Today at Apple Kids Hour

Apple opened up Apple Camp registration so kids can hone their creative skills this summer. Apple Camp is a series of classes hosted in Apple’s retail stores for kids between 8 and 12 years old where they can learn to make music and moves, and program robots, too.
Apple Camp is an annual event in Apple’s stores. This year it runs from July 10th through July 28th. The sessions are free and you need to pre-register.
This year’s Apple Camp sessions
- Creating Characters and Composing Music Kids ages 8-12 will create their own stories through drawings and sounds. Campers will start their session by sketching characters and scenes with iPad Pro and Apple Pencil, then they’ll explore the basics for composing a track using GarageBand. They’ll bring their story to life by adding vocals and finishing touches.
- Stories in Motion with iMovie Future filmmakers ages 8-12 will explore the creative process of turning their ideas into real movies. In this three-day session, Campers will learn how to brainstorm and storyboard. Then they’ll get hands-on with movie-making techniques like learning camera angles and editing with iMovie. On the final day, they’ll present their masterpieces.
- Coding Games and Programming Robots In this three-day session for kids ages 8-12, we’ll introduce programming through interactive play. Kids will learn visual-based coding by solving puzzles with Tynker. Then they’ll learn how to program Sphero robots, and even create fun stories starring Sphero as the main character.
You can register for Apple Camp sessions at Apple’s website.
Today at Apple Kids Hour
Apple is also hosting a series of Today at Apple sessions just for kids. Each is an hour long and free, and you can sign up at Apple’s website.
- Kids Hour: Draw Your Own Character Crafted with beautiful colors, shapes, and story, kids will explore how to sketch, color, and design their own characters based on the world of Monument Valley 2. They’ll start with drawing basics and work on storytelling skills like storyboarding and developing character. Kids can bring their own iPad Pro and Apple Pencil, or we’ll provide them.
- Kids Hour: Creating Music with GarageBand This Kids Hour celebrates music by teaching kids how to create exciting tunes and beats using GarageBand on iPad. First we’ll cover rhythm basics, and kids will get hands-on with creating their own drum beats. Then we’ll show them how to use Live Loops to make their very own rock, hip hop, or EDM track. Kids can bring their iPad or we’ll provide one. Recommended for ages 6 to 12.
- Kids Hour: Sphero Maze Challenge Kids Hour is designed to spark imagination and creativity through fun, hands-on projects. Kids will explore coding with Sphero robots by programming simple movements, loops, and more. Then they’ll design a maze and navigate their robot through the obstacles. Kids can bring their own iPad and Sphero Sprk+ robot, or we’ll provide them. Recommended for ages 6 to 12.
- Kids Hour: Making Movies Together This Kids Hour is dedicated to exploring creativity through movie making for both kids and parents. We’ll start with brainstorming ideas. Then kids will practice basic camera techniques and shoot footage using iPad Pro. They’ll finish by creating a professional movie trailer with iMovie. Kids can bring their own iPad or we’ll provide one. Recommended for ages 6-12.