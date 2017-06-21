Apple Opens Registration for Apple Camp, Today at Apple Kids Hour

Apple opened up Apple Camp registration so kids can hone their creative skills this summer. Apple Camp is a series of classes hosted in Apple’s retail stores for kids between 8 and 12 years old where they can learn to make music and moves, and program robots, too.

Apple Camp is an annual event in Apple’s stores. This year it runs from July 10th through July 28th. The sessions are free and you need to pre-register.

This year’s Apple Camp sessions

Stories in Motion with iMovie Future filmmakers ages 8-12 will explore the creative process of turning their ideas into real movies. In this three-day session, Campers will learn how to brainstorm and storyboard. Then they'll get hands-on with movie-making techniques like learning camera angles and editing with iMovie. On the final day, they'll present their masterpieces. Coding Games and Programming Robots In this three-day session for kids ages 8-12, we'll introduce programming through interactive play. Kids will learn visual-based coding by solving puzzles with Tynker. Then they'll learn how to program Sphero robots, and even create fun stories starring Sphero as the main character.

You can register for Apple Camp sessions at Apple’s website.

Today at Apple Kids Hour

Apple is also hosting a series of Today at Apple sessions just for kids. Each is an hour long and free, and you can sign up at Apple’s website.