Apple Stops Selling ‘Designed by Apple in California’ Book

After about three years in print, Apple is canceling its ‘Designed by Apple in California’ book (via AppleInsider).

Photo Book

The book was full of photos chronicling 20 years of Apple’s product designs. It came in two sizes: a small book for US$200 and a large version for US$300. Although it seemed to sell well in the first two months, the big version sold out without the company refreshing the inventory.

As Apple’s chief design officer, the book mainly showcased Sir Jony Ive’s work in Apple’s industrial design.

