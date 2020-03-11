Apple Reportedly Cancels March 31 Event

It hadn’t been confirmed yet but rumors pointed to a March 31 event for Apple, but now it may have been canceled (via Cult of Mac).

March 31 Event

An anonymous source told Cult of Mac about the cancellation, saying Apple was concerned about bringing together a large amount of people in a confined space. The event was rumored to include products like the iPhone 9, new iPad Pro, and a probable release of iOS 13.4.

A major factor in Apple’s decision was Santa Clara county’s ban on public gatherings with 1,000 people or more. Another factor was the supply chain delays the company faces in China due to the coronavirus.

Further Reading

[These Children Accidentally Racked up a £600 Bill on Their iPads]

[A Joyous Sidekick: Answering Phone Calls on Apple Watch]