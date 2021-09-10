In the Epic v Apple case, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez-Rogers issued a permanent injunction against Apple regarding App Store rules (via The Verge).

In-App Payment Rules

The ruling states that Apple is:

permanently restrained and enjoined from prohibiting developers from including in their apps and their metadata buttons, external links, or other calls to action that direct customers to purchasing mechanisms, in addition to In-App Purchasing and (ii) communicating with customers through points of contact obtained voluntarily from customers through account registration within the app.

Judge Gonzalez-Rogers explained: “The relevant market here is digital mobile gaming transactions, not gaming generally and not Apple’s own internal operating systems related to the App Store.” She continued and called Apple a monopolist under either federal or state antitrust laws. However, under California’s competition laws Apple has not engaged in anti-competitive behavior.