The boss of Toyota warned Apple to be ready for the long haul as it prepares to enter the car market. Akio Toyoda said the company “have to steel themselves for 40 years,” reported The Wall Street Journal.

At a press conference on Thursday, Mr. Toyoda said:

Anyone can make a car if they have the technical ability, but, once they make a car, I hope they’ll recognize they have to steel themselves for 40 years of responding to customers and to various changes.

“Technology companies entering the car industry means that the car industry has a future and choices for customers will widen,” he continued. “We welcome new entries, but I don’t think it would be fair for those people who are newly entering to say, ‘We don’t need to steel ourselves for 40 years, and you other folks who have been around for many years, you do that.'”

Contract Manufacturer May Provide Solution

There have been various reports of who Apple will or will not partner with on its car project. Bloomberg News suggested that the company is moving towards the model it uses for the iPhone. It reported that iPhone assembler Foxconn and another contract manufacturer, Magna, could offer viable options. Indeed, the CEO of a well-known self-driving car firm was reportedly surprised that Apple is talking to existing carmakers when such an option is available. Furthermore, Apple has previously discussed building a car with Magna, which also assembles luxury models for the likes of BMW, Daimler AG, and Jaguar Land Rover.