Apple Pledges to be 100% Carbon Neutral by 2030

Apple released a plan today for its supply chain and products to achieve 100% carbon neutrality by 2030, an ambitious goal that is 20 years sooner than IPCC targets.

100% Carbon Neutral

The company’s global corporate operations are already carbon neutral, but the new plan would have every aspect of the company be neutral. Apple’s 2020 Environmental Progress Report [PDF] reveals plans to reduce emissions by 75% by 2030 while developing carbon removal solutions for the remaining 25%. Tim Cook:

Climate action can be the foundation for a new era of innovative potential, job creation, and durable economic growth. With our commitment to carbon neutrality, we hope to be a ripple in the pond that creates a much larger change.

Apple is establishing an Impact Accelerator to invest in minority-owned businesses looking to change their supply chains, and in communities disproportionately affected by environmental hazards.