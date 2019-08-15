How Goldman Sachs Evaluates Your Apple Card Application

Goldman Sachs puts a combination of your credit score, credit report, and your self-reported income into consideration when it evaluates your Apple Card application. Apple’s support page details this, as well as tells you what you can do if you were declined.

Things That May Get You Declined

Debt Payments

You are currently past due or have recently been past due on a debt obligation.

Your checking account was closed by a bank (for example, due to repeatedly spending more than your available account balance).

You have two or more non-medical debt obligations that are recently past due.

Negative Public Records

A tax lien was placed on your assets (for example, due to a failure to pay sufficient taxes on time).

A judgement was passed against you (for example, as a result of litigation).

You have had a recent bankruptcy.

Your property has been recently repossessed.

Amount of Debt

You don’t have sufficient disposable income after you pay existing debt obligations.

Your debt obligations represent a high percentage of your monthly income (for example, your unsecured debt obligations (i.e., loans that are not backed by collateral) are 50% or more of your total income).

You have fully utilized all of your credit card lines in the last three months and have recently opened a significant amount of new credit accounts.

Credit

You have a high number of recent applications for credit.

Application Denial

There isn’t a whole lot you can do if your application was denied. Apple provides information on what to do if Goldman Sachs can’t verify your identification. In that case you can:

Make sure that the information you provided in the application is accurate.

If you were asked to verify your US ID with your driver’s license or state-issued photo ID, make sure: There’s nothing in between your device’s camera and the ID that would cover any part of it. The last name on your ID matches your application. Your ID hasn’t expired.



