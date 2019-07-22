Apple Applies for Apple Card Trademark in Canada

Apple applied for Canadian trademarks for Apple Card and Apple Cash early this month, it has emerged (via The Star). It also registered the trademark for Apple Pay Cash in the country.

Apple Card and Other Services Heading to Canada

The Canadian Intellectual Property Office received the Apple Card and Apple Cash applications on July 15. Two days later, the company filed the Apple Pay Cash application. It all adds to speculation that the services will come to Canada in the near future. This could potentially be with iOS 13 in the fall. However, it can reportedly take up to 10 months for Canadian trademark to receive approval.

Goldman Sachs, Apple’s partner for the credit service, has long indicated it intends to roll out the product internationally. In March, CEO Richard Gnodde said that “over time, absolutely, we will be thinking of international opportunities for it.”