Apple Card Credit Reporting is Rolling Out Now, Company Source Claims

Reports in recent days indicated that Apple and Goldman Sachs, its partner on Apple Card, were not sending relevant information to credit bureaus. However, a source within Apple has disputed these claims, saying credit reporting is currently being rolled out.

Apple Card Credit Report Stories ‘Not Accurate’

Last week, Bloomberg News reporter Mark Gurman tweeted that Apple Card information was not going to Credit Bureaus.

Interesting Apple Card tidbit: Apple isn’t reporting your balances, payment history yet to the credit bureaus. So if you are on time, no positive impact on your score. If you miss your payments, seemingly not as much of a consequence on your score. pic.twitter.com/Pnixxv4Jsn — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 11, 2019

MarketWatch made the same claim in a report published on Tuesday. However, this reporting was “not accurate,” an Apple source not authorized to speak on behalf of the company told AppleInsider. Furthermore, they said that “reporting on some customers is happening now, and everything will be reported” when the credit reporting system is rolled out in full.