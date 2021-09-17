Pre-orders on the iPhone 13 opened Friday. However, those trying to buy one with an Apple Card are having problems, according to CNBC (and lots of annoyed Twitter users).

Apple Card Users Facing iPhone 13 Purchasing Problems

At the time of this writing, there was no explanation as to why users were facing such problems. Apple itself had not commented. It’s likely this is just a system overload issue or similar.

It is still possible to order an iPhone 13 with a different credit card. However, many customers who do this will be unhappy at missing out on the three percent cashback they would have got from their order when paying by Apple Card.