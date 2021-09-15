Apple Care+ With Theft and Loss has been expanded. It is now available in both the UK and Australia, MacRumors spotted.

The insurance product adds up to two incidents of theft or loss coverage every 12 months to the usual package. It costs £11.99 per month or £239 annually. Additional excess fees apply, including one of £109 if a user wants to replace a lost or stolen iPhone.

In Australia, the coverage costs A$15.99 per month or A$319 annually. There is also an additional $229 excess cost for a lost or stolen iPhone.

All Apple Care+ packages must be purchased within 60 days of buying a new device.