Apple Celebrates Chinese New Year With iPhone X Film

To usher in the Chinese New Year, which begins February 16, Apple partnered with director Peter Chan to create a short film about family reunions. It’s based on a true story, and it was shot on an iPhone X. It’s called Three Minutes, and it asks the question: “What would you do if your family reunion only lasted three minutes?”

It tells the story of a mother who works as a train conductor on one of China’s longest routes. Her whole route takes six days to complete, and she can only spend three minutes with her son and sister (who takes care of the child) at one of the train stops.