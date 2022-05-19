Apple Celebrates Global Accessibility Awareness Day with Special Sessions, Curated Collections, and More

Apple is celebrating Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) through various means that showcase how its products and services support users with disabilities. The Cupertino-based company is hosting live sessions, special features, and curated content related to accessibility features.

The 11th Global Accessibility Awareness Day

In the press release announcing future accessibility features that are coming in 2022, Apple also announced how it will support GAAD this year. Being the 11th Global Accessibility Awareness Day, the GAAD Foundation aims to continue its advocacy, to get everyone talking, thinking, and learning about digital access and inclusion. With more than one billion affected people worldwide, the Foundation wants to ensure that people with disabilities can enjoy a first-rate digital experience on the web.

Apple Celebrates 11th GAAD

Apple recently announced the upcoming accessibility features of both its hardware and software in 2022. Within the press release, it also announced the GAAD support in various products and services.

For starters, Apple Store locations in all parts of the world will be offering week-long live sessions. These sessions aim to help users with disabilities discover the iPhone’s accessibility features. Additionally, Apple’s social channels will provide special how-to content.

Apple will also be making the Accessibility Assistant shortcut available on Mac and Apple Watch. This will help Apple recommend accessibility features that suit user preferences.

Speaking of apps, Apple also recommended accessibility-focused apps and stories from app creators in the App Store. For instance, the Transforming Our World collection in Apple Books featured stories by and about people with disabilities.

Apple Contents Support Global Accessibility Awareness Day

In the fitness department, Apple Fitness+ will highlight the features available to users with disabilities. This will be done through the use of ASL by trainer Bakari Williams. Among these features include audio hints which are short descriptive verbal cues. This will be most helpful for users who are blind or with low vision.

Additionally, Apple Fitness+ trainers will also be incorporating ASL into their workouts or meditation. This is in addition to the closed captions in all videos, supporting six languages.

Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Maps will also have special features highlighting the accessibility options within Apple products and services.

Other Global Accessibility Awareness Day Features

In Canada, Apple is launching SignTime. This will connect Apple Store and Apple Support customers with on-demand American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters. Apple previously released SignTime in the U.S., the U.K. (using British Sign Language), and France (using French Sign Language).