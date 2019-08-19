Apple Celebrates National Parks With Donations, Podcasts, More

Apple is celebrating the 103rd anniversary of the U.S. National Park Service with donations, an Apple Watch Activity Challenge, and special collections across its services.

Highlights

From August 17 through August 25 , Apple will make a $10 donation to the National Park Foundation for each purchase made with Apple Pay at an Apple Store, apple.com or the Apple Store app in the US.

At the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area this summer, Apple volunteers supported a project led by SAMO Youth, a summer service corps for outstanding local high school juniors and seniors.

, a summer service corps for outstanding local high school juniors and seniors. The Apple TV app’s national parks collection will include “Free Solo,” The Smithsonian’s “National Parks Exploration Series” and other relevant TV shows and movies.

Apple Music will introduce "Nature Awaits," a brand new playlist inspired by the extraordinary beauty of the country's parks.

,” a brand new playlist inspired by the extraordinary beauty of the country’s parks. Apple Podcasts will feature a collection of shows focused on national parks, hosted by the rangers and hikers that love them most.

Apple Books will feature "Our National Parks," a themed collection that will guide readers through notable national parks in the United States.

,” a themed collection that will guide readers through notable national parks in the United States. The App Store will highlight a collection of some of the essential apps to help customers plan for and enjoy their next national park visit.

On August 25, Apple Watch users around the world can earn an Activity award and animated stickers for Messages inspired by Grand Canyon National Park's 100th anniversary. To participate, just record a walk, run, hike or wheelchair workout of at least three miles — the distance of the park's popular South Kaibab Trail to Cedar Ridge and back.

Further Reading:

