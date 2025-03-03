Apple CEO Confirms: M4 MacBook Air Coming This Week

Apple CEO Tim Cook has hinted at the upcoming release of a new MacBook Air with an M4 chip. In a recent tweet, Cook wrote, “There’s something in the AIR,” accompanied by a short video emphasizing the word “AIR.” This teaser is reminiscent of Steve Jobs’ introduction of the original MacBook Air in 2008.

The announcement goes well with recent reports from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who says Apple is preparing to unveil the new MacBook Air this week. The new model is likely to have the M4 chip, which should offer better performance and efficiency compared to the current M3 chip. The M4 chip may have two more CPU cores and faster memory bandwidth.

Apple might increase the maximum RAM from 24GB to 32GB, which would help with multitasking and running demanding applications. The new MacBook Air could also have a 12MP Center Stage camera, similar to those in recent MacBook Pro and iMac models. This would improve video call quality.

The design of the new MacBook Air is not likely to change much. It will probably keep the current 13-inch and 15-inch sizes. Apple seems to be focusing on improving the inside of the device rather than changing how it looks.

There are also rumors about a new iPad Air coming soon, but it might not be released as quickly as the MacBook Air. Some people have talked about an “iPhone 17 Air,” but that’s not likely to come out until later in the year.