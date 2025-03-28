Apple CEO Tim Cook Visits China to Improve Sales, Meets Top Officials

Apple CEO Tim Cook’s recent visit to China, his first in 2025, involved meetings with high-ranking Chinese officials and efforts to strengthen Apple’s position in the country. This trip comes as Apple faces challenges in the US-China trade relationship and competition in the Chinese smartphone market.

Cook participated in the China Development Forum in Beijing, an annual event that brings together executives from global corporations. He met with Chinese leaders, including Vice-Premier He Lifeng and Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, to discuss Apple’s commitment to Chinese supply chains and its role in US-China economic ties.

A major focus of Cook’s visit was technology and artificial intelligence. Apple is currently waiting for regulatory approval to add AI features to iPhones sold in China. Cook praised China’s AI progress, noting models from companies like DeepSeek that have gained international recognition. However, no updates were provided on Apple’s collaboration with Alibaba for AI integration.

During his trip, Cook visited Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, where he announced a donation of 30 million yuan (USD 4.13 million) to support app development. He emphasized the importance of supporting young developers and entrepreneurs. Hangzhou, home to tech giants like Alibaba and DeepSeek, is an important center for AI innovation in China.

Apple’s Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams joined Cook on visits to suppliers such as Goertek and Luxshare Precision Industry. These visits highlighted Apple’s reliance on its Chinese supply chain, which makes up over 80% of its global suppliers.

Cook’s visit occurs at a time when Apple is experiencing a decline in iPhone sales in China due to competition from local brands like Huawei. The trip appears to be part of a larger effort to maintain Apple’s relevance in the Chinese market while navigating the complex political landscape between the US and China.

Throughout his visit, Cook engaged with consumers, employees, and influential figures in China. He was active on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, sharing updates about his meetings and announcing new initiatives such as a clean energy fund.

This visit underscores the importance of the Chinese market for Apple and the company’s efforts to maintain strong relationships with both government officials and local partners in the face of ongoing challenges and opportunities in the region.

