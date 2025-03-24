Apple Changes HomePod Mini Box to White; New Model Probable Later This Year

Apple has updated the packaging for the HomePod mini. The smart speaker now ships in a white box, a change from the previous colored boxes that matched the device’s various color options.

Previously, the HomePod mini, available in colors such as space gray, white, blue, yellow, and orange, each had its own corresponding box color. Now, all HomePod mini units are packaged in the same white box, which is consistent with the packaging used for the HomePod 2.

This packaging change occurs as reports say a new generation of the HomePod mini is probable to be released later this year. The reasoning behind the updated box design for the current model has not been publicly detailed by Apple.

This adjustment to the packaging follows a previous change to the HomePod mini product line. In July of the previous year, Apple replaced the space gray version of the HomePod mini with a midnight version. The midnight color option has a slightly bluish tint compared to the space gray model.

