Apple Changes iPhone 16 Marketing: From “Apple Intelligence” to Core Strengths

Apple has recently altered its marketing approach for the iPhone 16 lineup and other products. They are moving away from prominent references to its delayed Apple Intelligence features. The original slogan, “Hello, Apple Intelligence,” has been replaced across Apple’s product lineup with the more reserved “Built for Apple Intelligence,” often in a less conspicuous font. In some cases, such as New York billboards, AI-centric slogans like “Imagine it. Genmoji it” have been swapped out. Instead, they now emphasize the iPhone’s established strengths, such as “iPhone 16 Pro. Cinemasterpiece,” highlighting photography and videography capabilities.

Why the Change?

This shift comes amid significant delays in the rollout of Apple Intelligence features. This includes the much-anticipated personalized Siri and other advanced AI capabilities. Apple’s earlier marketing campaigns created strong consumer expectations that these features would be available at launch. However, engineering setbacks meant that key AI features—including a smarter, context-aware Siri—were not ready for release with the iPhone 16 or iOS 18.4.

Legal and Consumer Backlash

Apple now faces multiple class-action lawsuits in the US and Canada. These lawsuits allege false advertising and deceptive marketing practices. Plaintiffs claim they purchased or upgraded to the iPhone 16 based on Apple’s promises of transformative AI features that remain unavailable. The lawsuits argue that Apple’s marketing led consumers to believe these capabilities would be present at the launch. Consequently, they claim this constitutes a violation of consumer protection laws and resulted in unjustified price premiums for the devices.

“Contrary to Defendant’s claims of advanced AI capabilities, the Products offered a significantly limited or entirely absent version of Apple Intelligence, misleading consumers about its actual utility and performance.”

— Class action lawsuit excerpt

Current Status and Future Outlook

Apple has acknowledged the delays. According to multiple reports—including from The New York Times—Apple now aims to release some of the promised Apple Intelligence Siri features in the fall. This will likely coincide with iOS 19 and the next iPhone launch. These features are expected to include:

Personal context awareness (e.g., finding information across emails, messages, and files)

(e.g., finding information across emails, messages, and files) Onscreen awareness (e.g., acting on information visible on the screen)

(e.g., acting on information visible on the screen) Deeper app integration (e.g., performing tasks across apps via voice commands)

Previous Approach Current Approach Reason for Change “Hello, Apple Intelligence” “Built for Apple Intelligence” Delays in delivering promised AI/Siri features AI-centric slogans (e.g., Genmoji) Focus on camera/video (e.g., Cinemasterpiece) Legal scrutiny, unmet consumer expectations Heavy emphasis on AI features Emphasis on core product strengths Lawsuits, delayed feature rollout

By @BasicAppleGuy on X

Apple’s revised marketing strategy reflects both the practical realities of delayed AI feature development and the legal risks associated with unmet promises. By shifting focus away from Apple Intelligence and toward established product strengths, Apple seeks to manage consumer expectations and mitigate legal exposure. Meanwhile, they work to deliver the delayed features later in 2025.