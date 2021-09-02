Apple will open its first store in the Hunan province of China on Saturday, September 4 at 10 a.m. CST. Apple Changsha is in the provincial capital city, accessible to customers across central China.

Apple Changsha Store in China Opening September 4

The new Apple Store is in the Changsha IFS shopping mall. One hundred retail team members speaking a variety of languages, including Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, and French, will be based there. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation, staff and customers will have to wear masks, have their temperature checked, and maintain social distancing.

Commenting, Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People, said:

We are thrilled to be opening in Changsha, a community filled with creativity and profound cultural heritage. So many of our team members already call Hunan province home, and they are ready to welcome and support their neighborhood at Apple Changsha.

Unique Facades and Education Sessions

As the pictures show, the new store is pretty stunning looking, with the design in keeping with recent new Apple retail locations. It boasts a unique double-height façade that has a new gradient frit and mirrored coating treatment that blurs the transition from top to bottom. It changes its appearance depending on the time of day and season. The glass façade that was sustainably manufactured in Tianjin, China.

Entering from inside the mall, customers get to the Forum and the freestanding video wall around which Today at Apple sessions take place (pictured above). Display tables showing off Apple products and accessories are around the forum, and customers can receive Genius support there too.

To celebrate the grand opening, Creative Pros will host a Today at Apple session “Art Walk: Discover the Colors of Changsha” beginning on Sunday. September 5. This lets customers explore the city and capture it on iPad Pro.