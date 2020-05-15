Apple Could Put on China’s ‘Unreliable Entity List”

Charlotte Henry

@charlotteahenry
Under a minute read
| News

China is reportedly prepared to put Apple on its “unreliable entity list,” along with other major U.S. firms. The move is understood to be in response to the U.S’s attempts to block shipments of Huawei semiconductors (via Yahoo Finance).

Apple China flag

Apple Could Face Investigation and Restrictions in China

Other tech companies added to the list alongside Apple include Cisco and Qualcomm. Being placed on the list means the firms could be subjected to investigation or restrictions. The information emerged in The Global Times. It is published by The People’s Daily, the official newspaper of China’s ruling Communist Party.

3
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
1252FComptongeoduck Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
FCompton
Member
FCompton

Run…run faster! For those that didn’t see this coming…there is a reason we don’t trust China.

Vote Up1Vote Down 
1 day ago
1252
Member
1252

The memory of individuals is very short….. Apple was in the first wave of companies moving production to China. With this move during the last two decades China got incredible know-how for free from US and EU companies. The mantra profit, profit, profit now backfires and in the next two decades we will see new owners in those companies, Chinese owners!

Vote Up0Vote Down 
22 hours ago
geoduck
Member
geoduck

Rock…Hard Place.
My guess is this is why Apple is looking at starting to move production to India, Vietnam, and elsewhere.

Vote Up0Vote Down 
1 day ago