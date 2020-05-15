Apple Could Put on China’s ‘Unreliable Entity List”

China is reportedly prepared to put Apple on its “unreliable entity list,” along with other major U.S. firms. The move is understood to be in response to the U.S’s attempts to block shipments of Huawei semiconductors (via Yahoo Finance).
Apple Could Face Investigation and Restrictions in China
Other tech companies added to the list alongside Apple include Cisco and Qualcomm. Being placed on the list means the firms could be subjected to investigation or restrictions. The information emerged in The Global Times. It is published by The People’s Daily, the official newspaper of China’s ruling Communist Party.
Run…run faster! For those that didn’t see this coming…there is a reason we don’t trust China.
The memory of individuals is very short….. Apple was in the first wave of companies moving production to China. With this move during the last two decades China got incredible know-how for free from US and EU companies. The mantra profit, profit, profit now backfires and in the next two decades we will see new owners in those companies, Chinese owners!
Rock…Hard Place.
My guess is this is why Apple is looking at starting to move production to India, Vietnam, and elsewhere.