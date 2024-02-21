Apple Claims iPhone 15 Lineup Batteries Have Longer Lifespan Than Promised

Apple announced that it has retested the battery lifespan of the iPhone 15 lineup, and the results have set the bar higher than expected. In the updated support document, Apple claims the batteries of iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max can retain 80% battery health at 1,000 complete charge cycles under ideal conditions.

The company advertises that all older iPhone models can retain 80% battery health at 500 complete charge cycles. However, when Apple recently tested the iPhone 15 models by charging and discharging the battery 1,000 times under specific conditions, it witnessed double the promised battery lifespan.

Apple didn’t share the details of these tests but suggests they represent common use cases. Apple says that this improvement is due to its ongoing upgrades to battery components and power management techniques throughout the years.

The company also claims that these changes in battery cycle lifespan are only applicable to the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, Apple says the previous iPhone models can only retain up to 80% capacity after 500 complete charge cycles. But Apple says that it is also analyzing older iPhone models.

According to the support manual, the battery longevity of every iPhone model is ultimately determined by how frequently the device is used and charged. If you want an optimal battery life, Apple suggests maintaining your phone at temperatures ranging between 62 to 72 degrees Fahrenheit.

You should also avoid charging or leaving your handset in hot conditions, ranging from 95 degrees Fahrenheit or above, and limit direct sun exposure. Furthermore, if you’re storing an old iPhone for an extended period, keep it half-charged.

To check your iPhone’s battery capacity, launch the Settings app > Battery and select Battery Health & Charging.

