As Per Deal, Apple Requires Comcast, Charter to Sell Devices

Per various deals to offer the iPhone with certain cellular plans, Apple is making Comcast and Charter sell other Apple devices too (via CNBC).

Other Devices

Charter and Comcast offer wireless service as part of an agreement with Verizon, using a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO). These two companies decided they couldn’t offer a competitive service without the iPhone, which gives Apple a bit of leverage in negotiations.

Exact details of these deals aren’t known, but Comcast has to sell a certain number of subsidized iPads. Comcast pays for the difference between the retail price and the subsidized price. For example, Comcast sells the 6th generation 32 GB 9.7-inch cellular iPad for $422.99. Apple and Charter sell the same device for $459. Comcast also sells Apple Watches.

Charter sells Apple TVs at $7.50 per month for 24 months — or $180, the retail cost of an Apple TV. Alternatively, a customer can lease a Charter set-top box for $7.50 per month. In other words, Charter offers an Apple TV at the same price as a Charter set-top box, but a customer ends up owning the Apple TV and returning the Charter box.

