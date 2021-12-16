Apple Company ‘Claris’ Completes SOC 2 Type II and ISO Credentials

Apple-owned company Claris International announced its completion of the SOC 2 Type II audit and ISO credentials for Claris FileMaker Cloud and the workflow automation platform, Claris Connect. These credentials ensure compliance with leading industry standards in safeguarding customer data.

Claris Gets its Credentials

With SOC 2 and ISO credentialing, trust is codified in a way that instantly addresses IT security checklists, aligns business needs with IT, and dramatically speeds up delivery of the development backlog. For SOC 2 credentialing, KPMG, a leading global professional services firm, conducted an extensive audit of the internal controls related to the security policies and procedures for FileMaker Cloud and Claris Connect.

The results affirmed Claris’ internal security design procedures and operations meet the trust services criteria for security, availability, and confidentiality issued by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the country’s largest member association representing the accounting profession.

Brad Freitag, CEO of Claris:

We maintain our dedication to set the IT standard for professional low code, providing confidence to more than one million active users and 1,500 Claris Partners who use our low-code development platform for innovating digital solutions.

Claris operates a rapid, low-code development platform to make it easy for customers to develop software. It has over a million active users and 1,500 Claris Partners.