Apple Completed First Austrian Apple Store, Opens February 24

Apple completed its first Austrian Apple Store, a historical renovation that will open on February 24. The company shared official photos of it and the store looks beautiful. It’s in the capital of Vienna and the store was once used by fashion brand Esprit.

Kärntner Straße

Kärntner Straße is the most famous shopping street in Vienna. The first record of it dates to 1257 as Strata Carintianorum.

First glimpse on the @Apple store in #Vienna opening Feb 24 2018 pic.twitter.com/FKFmtAe0gF — Bernhard Woditschka (@woditschka) February 1, 2018

The store Apple chose was built in 1894 and the company chose to match the materials and design used in the original.