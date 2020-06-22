Apple Confirms Big Sur Will Be macOS 11

Apple released their Developer State of the Union address this afternoon as part of the virtual version of WWDC 2020. This is the traditional followup to the WWDC Keynote each year, which happens in the morning. This year there was the usual announcement of features coming to the new version of macOS, and it was shown with an About screen listing the version of macOS as 10.11.

Some people have reported the downloaded beta is listed as 10.16, but the screenshots of the About screen shown in the keynote and the Developer State of the Union videos has the version as 11.0. So at least as of now, macOS does NOT go to 11.