Apple Confirms iOS 16 Bug Affecting New Device Activation for iPhone 14

Apple confirmed recently a bug in iOS 16 that may affect new device activation on open Wi-Fi networks. FaceTime and iMessage might also fail to complete activation on the new iPhone 14.

Apple Confirms Activation Issue with FaceTime and iMessage

In a new support document, Apple informs iPhone 14 owners that they may experience an issue with Messages or FaceTime after setting up their new iPhone 14. Both iMessage and FaceTime may fail to activate on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. Therefore, Apple advises owners to update to the latest version of iOS immediately.

That version was iOS 16.0.1 which Apple pushed out yesterday. Apple said that the issue with FaceTime and iMessage will be resolved after installing iOS 16.0.1. Some new iPhone 14 users might also be prompted to update to iOS 16.0.1 before the activation process reaches the Home Screen. If you aren’t prompted to update, it is advisable to update your iPhone 14 to iOS 16.0.1 as soon as possible.

How to Fix the New Device Activation Issue

If the activation issue persists even after updating to iOS 16.0.1, Apple advises users to go to Settings > Cellular and make sure that your phone line is turned on. Then go to Settings > Messages > Send & Receive. After that go to Settings > FaceTime and tap the number you want to use with FaceTime. Hopefully, those steps resolve any recurring activation issues with the services.

Issue Activating Over Wi-Fi

Aside from those issues, MacRumors reported that Apple sent out a memo regarding a separate problem. It refers to “a known issue for iOS 16 that may impact device activations on open Wi-Fi networks.” Apple advised customers to select Connect to Mac or a PC with iTunes during the initial iOS onboarding process when prompted to connect to a Wi-Fi network and then return to the previous screen and try again until the activation proceeds successfully.

In the memo, Apple also said that there are no official fixes yet. It advised support staff not to create a repair case for the issue.