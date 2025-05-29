Apple Confirms The Morning Show Season 4 Release Date

The award-winning drama The Morning Show will return to Apple TV+ on September 17, 2025. The highly anticipated Season 4 will bring 10 episodes, with new episodes dropping weekly after the premiere on September 17.

Executive produced by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show has bagged Emmy, SAG, and Critics’ Choice awards.

Joining the cast this season are Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, and Stephen Fry, alongside returning stars Billy Crudup, Julianna Margulies, and Greta Lee.

The new season will dive into urgent issues like deepfakes, artificial intelligence, and media integrity, continuing the show’s signature blend of behind-the-scenes drama and timely commentary.

It’s a great time to catch up on the first three seasons, streaming exclusively on Apple TV+.