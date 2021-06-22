Apple Tower Theatre will open on Thursday, the company has confirmed. The new downtown store is on the corner of Eighth Street and Broadway. It is Apple’s 26th retail location in the greater Los Angeles area.

Apple Tower Theatres Opens Thursday, 10 AM PDT

An update to the Apple website had already been spotted, but the date is now official, with the doors set to open at 10 AM PDT. Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People commented:

At every corner, Los Angeles bursts with creativity across the arts, music, and entertainment, and we are thrilled to build on our relationship with this special city. Apple Tower Theatre honors the rich history and legacy of this entertainment capital.

The Tower Theatre was originally designed in 1927 and was home to the first theater in Los Angeles set up to play film with sound. Its doors closed in 1988, and it has remained shut ever since. As part of the restoration, every surface was refinished. Furthermore, the building underwent a full seismic upgrade. However, history still remains. There is the Forum and video wall underneath a restored arch and with original balconies around. This is where Today at Apple sessions will take place. On the upper floor is the Genius Bar, including the theater’s original seating. The seating has been modernized and made accessible.