Apple Confirms Vision Pro Support for Godot Game Engine

Apple is expanding its push into gaming by offering official support for the Godot game engine on visionOS, the platform powering its Vision Pro headset. The move signals a clear effort to grow immersive content for the device by targeting developers who rely on open-source tools.

A pull request on Godot’s GitHub page shows Apple’s Ricardo Sanchez-Saez, part of the visionOS engineering team, proposing native support for Vision Pro. The contribution includes a working VR plugin and aims to let existing Godot games run in a window on visionOS, with plans to simplify VR development for the headset.

Apple has already created a system that compiles and links Swift files within Godot. Work is ongoing to integrate visionOS as a full platform using existing iOS code as a foundation.

Expanding Vision Pro’s Ecosystem

The strategic move comes at a time when Apple is trying to close the gap between the Vision Pro and other VR devices, particularly the Meta Quest lineup. Unlike its rivals, Vision Pro isn’t known for a strong catalog of immersive games. That’s where open-source engines like Godot present an opportunity.

Godot offers a cost-free alternative to Unity and Unreal Engine, both of which require commercial licenses. Its open-source model also allows developers to tailor the engine to their needs—something that could benefit indie studios exploring AR and VR content.

Apple’s involvement may also be practical. While Unity and Unreal have dedicated teams building out their XR capabilities, Godot relies on community contributions. Support from Apple could accelerate development, particularly for a platform still growing in adoption.

This isn’t Godot’s first step into XR. The engine already supports Meta’s VR headsets, but backing from Apple could help extend its reach—and give Vision Pro more development traction in the process.

According to the GitHub post, Apple sees this as a way to strengthen the engine and grow its own ecosystem. For developers using Godot, it opens the door to a new platform. For Apple, it’s another step toward making Vision Pro a viable destination for immersive gaming.