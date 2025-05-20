Apple Confirms WWDC 2025 Schedule: Keynote Set for June 9

Apple has confirmed the full schedule for WWDC 2025. The annual developer event begins June 9 with a live keynote and continues through June 13. This year’s conference will spotlight the next wave of software updates across Apple’s platforms and offer developers access to technical sessions, labs, and exclusive events.

Apple Keynote

June 9, 10 a.m. PDT

Apple will open WWDC25 with a keynote unveiling major updates across its platforms, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. The keynote will stream live on apple.com, the Apple TV app, and Apple’s YouTube channel. On-demand playback will be available after the event.

Platforms State of the Union

June 9, 1 p.m. PDT

Following the keynote, the Platforms State of the Union will take a deeper dive into the new tools that will further empower Apple developers. This includes advances across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS, and watchOS. The session will stream on the Apple Developer app, the Apple Developer website, and the Apple Developer YouTube channel. On-demand playback will be available after the stream concludes.

Developer Labs and Sessions

WWDC25 will include over 100 technical sessions, group labs, and one-on-one appointments. Apple engineers and designers will guide developers through the latest tools and technologies, including Apple Intelligence, Swift, design, graphics, and machine learning. Apple Developer Program members can book sessions and connect via the Developer Forums.

Swift Student Challenge

Fifty Distinguished Winners of the Swift Student Challenge will visit Apple Park for a special three-day experience. The program is part of Apple’s ongoing effort to support future developers and creators.

As reported by Apple’s newsroom, all WWDC content will be available on the WWDC25 website, the Apple Developer app, and its related online platforms.