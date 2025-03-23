Apple Continues To Run Into Problems in Blood Pressure Tracking in Apple Watch

Apple continues to face challenges in its efforts to add blood pressure tracking to the Apple Watch. The company has been working on this for some time, but recent reports say that testing is still encountering problems, as reported by Mark Gurman.

The blood pressure tracking addition has been a long-term goal for Apple, seen as a way to enhance the health monitoring capabilities of its smartwatch. However, the complexity of accurately measuring blood pressure from the wrist has proven to be a stubborn obstacle.

Details about the specific issues Apple is facing are not clear, but they likely relate to the accuracy and reliability of the measurements. Blood pressure can fluctuate throughout the day and can be affected by many factors, making it difficult to capture consistent readings from a wrist-worn device.

Despite these ongoing difficulties, Apple is likely to continue its efforts given the importance of blood pressure monitoring for health. High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke, and a smartwatch that could reliably track this metric would be a valuable tool for many users.

Apple has not publicly commented on these reported problems or given any timeline for when blood pressure tracking might be added to the Apple Watch. For now, it seems that users hoping for this addition will need to wait longer as Apple works to overcome these technical hurdles.