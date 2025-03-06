Apple Copies This Feature From Amazon in iOS 18.4 Beta 2

Apple has released iOS 18.4 beta 2, which now has AI-powered review summaries in the App Store. This adds to the growing list of Apple Intelligence features. The summaries are short paragraphs that highlight important points from user reviews, created by large language models.

The new review summaries are currently available for some apps and games in the US App Store. Apple plans to make them available in more languages and regions later this year. These summaries appear just before user reviews on App Store listings and focus on common thoughts and themes from users.

It seems the summaries are created in the cloud, as they look the same across different devices. Apple updates these summaries at least once a week to include recent reviews. Both developers and users can report problematic summaries for Apple to fix.

iOS 18.4 beta 2 also brings other new things. These include Visual Intelligence for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models, seven new emojis, customizable Priority Notifications for each app, new Control Center toggles for Siri and Visual Intelligence, and a new Apple Vision Pro app for finding spatial content.

Apple will likely release iOS 18.4 to all users in April, making these new features available to everyone.

