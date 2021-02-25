Apple has published a new Ethics and Compliance mini-site (spotted by AppleInsider). It outlines the company’s corporate stances.

Apple Outlines Ethics and Compliance Policies

The mini-site says:

Apple conducts business ethically, honestly, and in full compliance with the law. We believe that how we conduct ourselves is as critical to Apple’s success as making the best products in the world. Our Business Conduct and Compliance policies are foundational to how we do business and how we put our values into practice every day.

There is also a very notable quote from CEO Tim Cook at the top:

We do the right thing, even when it’s not easy.

There are then three sections called ‘Our Business Conduct Policy’, ‘Compliance at Apple’, ‘Bringing Policy to Life’ and ‘Being Accountable’. Each section has a brief explanation.

Although there is nothing hugely groundbreaking in there for those who follow Apple closely, there are some deeper dives that give some interesting insights. This includes a page that reveals that “in 2020 Apple employees together completed over 555,000 individual courses to help them navigate and understand application of our policies.”

You can also read Apple’s policies in certain areas likes anti-corruption and human rights in its supply chain.