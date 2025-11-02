Apple Could Bring Over These 15 New Products in 2026

Apple plans a heavy 2026. At least 15 new products are on the roadmap, with hardware cycles tied to a bigger Apple Intelligence rollout and a tighter push into the smart home. The year doubles as a stress test for Apple’s product machine and its software strategy.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his latest Power On newsletter, outlines the cadence. Apple starts the year with iPhone 17e, a 12th-generation iPad with the A18 chip, and an iPad Air with M4. MacBook Air moves to M5. MacBook Pro steps up to M5 Pro and M5 Max. New external displays join the lineup to round out the early quarter.

Around March to April, Apple introduces the revamped Siri and a smart home display. The device comes in speaker-base and wall-mount versions. Gurman also flags rising regulatory pressure on the App Store, tariff risks, and a shift in search economics as Apple leans on a Google Gemini-based model for private-cloud Siri.

Midyear software, smart home, and security

WWDC brings iOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, and major Apple Intelligence updates. Apple expands a smart home push through 2026, including first-party security gear such as a camera. The objective is simple: sell hardware that shows off the new Siri and on-device AI while building a services moat inside the home.

Fall returns to the usual rhythm. New Apple Watches arrive. The iPhone 18 family lands, with Pro models swapping Qualcomm modems for Apple’s in-house silicon. Apple also targets its first foldable iPhone. The company wants a clean debut with mature software and a stable supply chain.

Apple readies an M5 Mac mini and a refreshed Mac Studio. An iPad mini with OLED joins in 2026. Gurman says the iPad Pro waits until 2027 for its next update. Before the year ends, Apple may preview smart glasses as suppliers build small batches, signaling a careful entry into lightweight wearables.

Late-year swing

Apple lines up the first MacBook Pro redesign since 2021: thinner chassis, touchscreens, and OLED panels paired with M6 Pro and M6 Max. The move sets up an OLED sweep that later reaches MacBook Air, iPad Air, and iPad mini. The stakes are high. Execute cleanly, and Apple extends its lead. Miss, and cracks will show.