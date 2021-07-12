LONDON – Apple could quit the UK as a result of a US$7billion row taking place in the country’s court system, a lawyer for the company revealed. It’s all part of an ongoing legal dispute with Optis Cellular Technology, whose patented technology helps iPhones connect to the 3G and 4G networks.

Apple Could Quit Uk or Even be Banned From Selling iPhones

Apple was warned by the judge, Mr. Justice Meade, that “it might be disappointed,” at the amount it will be asked to be reported The Mail on Sunday. The judge also said that ‘there is no evidence Apple is really going to say no” to making that payment. However lawyer Marie Demetriou replied:

I am not sure that is right… Apple’s position is it should indeed be able to reflect on the terms and decide whether commercially it is right to accept them or to leave the UK market. There may be terms that are set by the court which are just commercially unacceptable.

A case later this month will decide whether Apple needs to make a legally binding pledge to pay whatever the court decides. The amount will be set at a trial in July next year. Ultimately, Apple could be banned from selling iPhones in the UK if it refuses to comply with the judge’s ruling.

It all sounds quite dramatic, but I’d suggest neither of these things are likely outcomes.