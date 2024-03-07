Apple Could Release 20-inch Foldable MacBook by 2027

We first heard reports about Apple joining the battle against Samsung with foldables. Earlier reports suggested that the Cupertino-based tech giant could be working on a foldable iPhone or iPad with a pretty similar design to the famous Galaxy Z Flip devices. However, recent reports suggest we might see a 20-inch foldable MacBook before we get our hands on any other Apple-made foldable device.

If the recent launch of the M3 MacBook Air or Pro devices didn’t impress you much, you might want to wait for a foldable MacBook. Reports suggest that Apple is working on a 20-inch foldable MacBook, slated for potential release in about three years, around 2027.

This comes from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who usually has a decent track record about these things. In addition, this development corroborates with previous reports from display analyst Ross Young and the Korean publication The Elec. Only time will tell if this will actually be released because Apple has been cutting major innovations lately. This is partly due to the recent cancellation of the ambitious Apple Car project, also known as Project Titan, with the team now focusing on in-house artificial intelligence.

What to expect from the upcoming 20-inch foldable MacBook?

Right now, there’s not much information available. But going by the rumors, we may see a 20.3-inch foldable MacBookItit could also be the MacBook with the largest display yet. The current largest MacBook is 16-inch, and the company discontinued a 17-inch variant over a decade ago. It’s about time we see an upgrade.

Delving more into the details, we can see the anticipated foldable MacBook boast a full-size on-screen keyboard in its folded state, with the added flexibility of using an external keyboard when unfolded. Once we hear more about this project, it could open doors for other ambitious projects like a foldable iPhone or iPad. However, it seems unlikely that the foldable iPad will be coming out in 2024.

Source